Smart greenhouse complex to be established in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar

The Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry (MOFALI), the Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry Research and Development Center, Hankyong National University of the Republic of Korea, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) agreed to co-implement the project to establish the Smart Greenhouse Complex with a budget of USD 3.42 million between 2025 and 2028. The Greenhouse Complex, to be located in the 11th Khoroo of Bayanzurkh District will be composed of a vegetable research center, a training hall, a vegetable processing facility, an inventory warehouse, advanced and medium-technology greenhouses, vertical farming containers, open-field smart farms, and an agricultural technology park.

According to the MOFALI, meetings and seminars for experts, researchers, and farmers will be organized, including a phased training program on theories of smart greenhouse operation and farming technology, along with on-field practical training. The Ministry also noted that the implementation of this project will improve agricultural technology, create a base structure for year-round vegetable production, boost farmers’ income, restore rural economies, and develop farming technology well-adapted to climate change.

