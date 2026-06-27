Small aircraft hits skyscraper in Beijing

Hong Kong media reports indicate that a two-seater light-sport aircraft struck Beijing’s tallest skyscraper.

After the crash, authorities imposed traffic control measures around the area, as reported by the Hong Kong-based newspaper Ming Pao.

The aircraft was the Sunward SA60L Aurora, a domestically manufactured two-seat light-sport plane.

Videos of the scene captured debris falling from the tower following the impact, and the plane’s tail section was visible on the ground.

The building, known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, is Beijing’s tallest skyscraper.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

To date, there has been no official confirmation of the incident, and Anadolu has been unable to verify the reports independently.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that six people were killed in a mid-air collision between two helicopters west of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.