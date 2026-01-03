EN
    Sleet and black ice expected in Kazakhstan January 3

    07:39, 3 January 2026

    The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 3, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Service.

    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Qazinform

    According to the Kazhydromet, a cyclone and associated fronts are to bring snow and blizzard to most parts of the country, as well as precipitation as rain and snow to the south.

    Only the southwestern, eastern, southeastern parts of the country are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation.

    The country is also to brace for fog, black ice, and strong wind.

    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
