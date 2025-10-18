S.Korean company to launch auto parts production in Uzbekistan
13:14, 18 October 2025
The Uzbekistan delegation arrived in the city of Daegu, Republic of Korea, where the Hokim of Fergana region, Khayrullo Bozorov, met with the leadership of Hansae Mobility, UzA reports.
The parties discussed the details of a project to establish the production of automotive parts in Fergana with the participation of Hansae Mobility.
Company representatives were thoroughly briefed on the opportunities offered by free economic zones, as well as on the tax and other incentives provided to investors.
A video presentation was shown highlighting Hansae Mobility’s activities. Following the negotiations, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Fergana region and the company.