EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    S.Korean company to launch auto parts production in Uzbekistan

    13:14, 18 October 2025

    The Uzbekistan delegation arrived in the city of Daegu, Republic of Korea, where the Hokim of Fergana region, Khayrullo Bozorov, met with the leadership of Hansae Mobility, UzA reports. 

    A Korean company to launch auto parts production in Fergana 
    Photo credit: UzA

    The parties discussed the details of a project to establish the production of automotive parts in Fergana with the participation of Hansae Mobility.

    Company representatives were thoroughly briefed on the opportunities offered by free economic zones, as well as on the tax and other incentives provided to investors.

    A video presentation was shown highlighting Hansae Mobility’s activities. Following the negotiations, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Fergana region and the company.

     

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Industry Cars Transport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All