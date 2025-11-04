EN
    Sixth Islamic Solidarity Games begin with over 3,000 athletes from 57 countries

    19:43, 4 November 2025

    The sixth Islamic Solidarity Games kick off today in Riyadh, featuring over 3,000 athletes from 57 countries competing in 25 sports across five venues, with the official opening ceremony set for Friday, SPA reports. 

    Photo credit: issa.sport/en

    The competitions begin today with futsal at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports Complex. The opening match will feature the Saudi national team against Uzbekistan, followed by games between Libya and Azerbaijan, Iran and Morocco, and Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

    Participating athletes continue their preparations for the competitions, while the organizing committees remain focused on providing comprehensive technical and administrative support to ensure the tournament's success.

    Earlier, it was reported Saudi Arabia quadruples its physical activity rate to 60% in 7 years.

    World News Sport Saudi Arabia Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
