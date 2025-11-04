Sixth Islamic Solidarity Games begin with over 3,000 athletes from 57 countries

The competitions begin today with futsal at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports Complex. The opening match will feature the Saudi national team against Uzbekistan, followed by games between Libya and Azerbaijan, Iran and Morocco, and Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Participating athletes continue their preparations for the competitions, while the organizing committees remain focused on providing comprehensive technical and administrative support to ensure the tournament's success.

