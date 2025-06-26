Six dead in southwest China flooding

Since Tuesday, the county has been hit by a severe flood not seen in 50 years, with water levels in several rivers rising rapidly. The peak flow reached 11,360 cubic meters per second.

The flood has inundated many low-lying areas and caused significant damage to infrastructure in several townships, resulting in blocked roads, disrupted communications, and stranded residents.

Currently, the water level in the county seat has fallen below the warning level. Efforts are focused on dredging, draining water, preventing epidemics, disinfecting affected areas, initiating post-disaster recovery, and searching for trapped individuals.

As reported. China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Wednesday that it had allocated 100 million yuan (about 13.95 million U.S. dollars) to assist disaster relief efforts in southwest China's Guizhou Province.