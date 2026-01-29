Singapore to roll out airport temperature checks amid Nipah outbreak

In addition, the Ministry of Manpower will enhance monitoring of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia and collaborate with primary care providers to strengthen vigilance.

These measures form part of Singapore’s initial response to the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, where two cases have been confirmed. The country is closely tracking developments, marking the seventh recorded outbreak in India since 2001.

Nipah virus is primarily transmitted through contact with bats or by consuming date palm sap and fruit contaminated by them. The agency noted that bio-surveillance programs monitoring Singapore’s bat populations since 2011 have not detected the virus locally.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Indian authorities are stepping up containment measures in the eastern state of West Bengal after five confirmed cases of the Nipah virus, including infections among doctors and nurses.