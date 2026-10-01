Singapore launches dating service for public servants

According to the project’s official website, the initiative was developed by officers from Singapore’s Government Technology Agency during its annual hackathon. The service is currently being tested across the public service. Applications close on October 5 at 11:59 p.m.

To participate, users must verify their identity through Singpass, Singapore’s national digital identity system, and complete a questionnaire covering their interests, habits, values and preferences. Based on their responses, the service recommends potential partners using the Gale-Shapley Stable Marriage algorithm, which generates pairings according to participants’ preferences.

In each matching cycle, users receive just one suggested match, along with a compatibility score, a profile description and a personal note. The developers say this approach aims to reduce the fatigue associated with endlessly browsing profiles and allow users to focus more closely on getting to know someone.

Once matched, both participants receive an SMS and have 72 hours to decide whether they would like to connect. Contact details are shared only if both agree, while each user’s profile is visible exclusively to their suggested match.

Those who choose to meet can try Date Quests, suggested activities designed to help them get to know each other. The service then invites users to complete a short feedback survey. Participants can receive a new match in the next cycle.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on a discussion at Astana Hub exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming dating, marriage and human relationships.