Silk Way Star winner from Mongolia plans to release a song in Kazakh

Speaking at a press conference, the singer said she has already begun working on the song.

“I am already working on a Kazakh song. I truly love Kazakh culture, and the language is very beautiful — I want to learn it. From the very beginning, I thought about releasing a song in this language for my Kazakh listeners,” Michelle said.

Michelle also shared plans for a possible collaboration with Kazakhstan’s representative ALEM.

“If there is an opportunity to record a duet, it would be wonderful. I believe Mongolia and Kazakhstan have huge potential to cooperate in showcasing our cultures — not only through music but also cinema, entertainment and other creative spheres,” she added.

Phоtо credit: Sоltan Zhexenbekоv/ Kazinfоrm

She expressed gratitude to the contestants and members of the jury for the experience gained throughout the large-scale competition.

“I felt great during the finale, though a little sad that the project had come to an end. Still, I would love to take part again next year,” she noted.

It was also announced during the press conference that the next season of the Silk Way Star vocal project will be hosted in China.