Silk Way Star starts grand finale in Astana with surprise guest appearance

Participants from 12 countries arrived to loud applause as fans lined the entrance, taking photos, cheering for their favourite performers, and sharing their excitement ahead of the evening show. Contestants showcased their finale looks and spoke briefly to the media about their preparation and expectations for the final stage.

Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform

The grand finale lineup includes ALEM (Kazakhstan), Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia), Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan), Michelle Joseph (Mongolia), Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia), Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia), and Zhang Hexuan (China).

The highlight of the red carpet was the arrival of global superstar Dimash Qudaibergen, whose appearance had not been announced in advance. He was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of fans calling his name, waving posters, and gathering for autographs.

Dimash greeted the fans gathered, signing autograph books, and taking photos with supporters. His appearance added further anticipation to the evening and underscored Kazakhstan’s growing role as a regional hub for cultural and entertainment events.

Organizers say the finale will feature performances by all finalists, special musical collaborations, and the announcement of the project’s first-ever winner.

As reported earlier, the winner will be determined through a combined system: 50% jury vote and 50% online audience voting. Qazinform will continue to report live updates from the event.