    Silk Way Star starts grand finale in Astana with surprise guest appearance

    20:10, 22 November 2025

    The grand finale of the first Asian vocal mega-project Silk Way Star kicked off in Astana today with a red-carpet ceremony that brought together contestants, fans, and a special surprise guest, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports from the event.

    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Participants from 12 countries arrived to loud applause as fans lined the entrance, taking photos, cheering for their favourite performers, and sharing their excitement ahead of the evening show. Contestants showcased their finale looks and spoke briefly to the media about their preparation and expectations for the final stage.

    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform
    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform
    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The grand finale lineup includes ALEM (Kazakhstan), Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia), Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan), Michelle Joseph (Mongolia), Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia), Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia), and Zhang Hexuan (China).

    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform
    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform
    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform
    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform
    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The highlight of the red carpet was the arrival of global superstar Dimash Qudaibergen, whose appearance had not been announced in advance. He was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of fans calling his name, waving posters, and gathering for autographs.

    Dimash greeted the fans gathered, signing autograph books, and taking photos with supporters. His appearance added further anticipation to the evening and underscored Kazakhstan’s growing role as a regional hub for cultural and entertainment events.

    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform
    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Organizers say the finale will feature performances by all finalists, special musical collaborations, and the announcement of the project’s first-ever winner.

    As reported earlier, the winner will be determined through a combined system: 50% jury vote and 50% online audience voting. Qazinform will continue to report live updates from the event.

    Bizhanova Diana
