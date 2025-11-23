Silk Way Star organizers announce official voting results at post-finale event

The briefing brought together jury members and project organizers, including Erkezhan Kuntugan, Managing Director of the Jibek Joly / Silk Way TV channel; Michelle Joseph, the Silk Way Star winner from Mongolia; Wang Dalu, Head of the Main Editorial Office of the CMG Eurasian Bureau; as well as jury representatives Hung Bin (China), Shin Min Chul (Korea), and Dato Dania (Malaysia).

Organizers presented consolidated data from the audience vote and international jury evaluations. A total of 508,287 viewers from various countries took part in the voting — one of the highest figures recorded for a vocal TV project in the region, demonstrating strong international interest in the competition.

Final rankings were determined through a combined system: 50% audience voting and 50% jury scores.

“Silk Way Star became a platform that united Asia’s cultural diversity. The project showed how music enhances mutual understanding between countries and creates space for dialogue. The engagement of viewers — over half a million votes — confirms that interest in such international formats is rapidly growing across the region,” said Erkezhan Kuntugan.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Audience voting results:

— Michelle Joseph (Mongolia) – 112,241 votes

— Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan) – 85,443

— Zhang Hexuan (China) – 73,662

— Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia) – 73,609

— Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia) – 73,160

— Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia) – 46,027

— ALEM (Kazakhstan) – 32,145

Viewers from 43 countries cast votes, with the highest numbers coming from Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, the United States, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Singapore, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Malaysia.

The finale broadcasted live in Kazakhstan on Jibek Joly, with parallel broadcasts on Muzyka and Madaniyat (Kyrgyzstan), Space TV (Azerbaijan), TV Safina (Tajikistan), and UBS and AIST GLOBAL (Mongolia). An estimated 120 million viewers worldwide watched the event across TV and streaming platforms.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the winner of the project received the statuette from Dimash Qudaibergen.