Silk Way Star jury member proposes K-pop and Q-pop collaboration

Shin Min Chul noted that the contest, which brought together performers from 12 countries, demonstrated how music can unite people despite language differences.

“Seeing the strength of the contestants and the fact that 12 countries took part — all speaking different languages yet becoming like a family — left a very strong impression on me. When I return to Korea, I want to tell all my friends and colleagues about this project. Thank you very much,” he said.

Shin Min Chul added that he arrived in Astana together with a Korean music producer, and discussions had already begun regarding a new international collaboration.

“Just yesterday we talked about a possible K-pop and Q-pop collaboration — with ALEM, his managers, and the group Ninety One. I kindly ask for your support if we move forward with creating a joint project between Korea and Kazakhstan,” he said.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the press conference also confirmed that the next season of Silk Way Star will be held in China and that project winner Michelle Joseph plans to release a song in the Kazakh language.