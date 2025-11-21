Silk Way Star: Armenia's singer showcases strong personality and impressive success

In episode 1, Saro Gevorgyan performed Wicked Stranger, delivering an energetic and emotional performance.

In episode 2, he chose the world classic It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World, appearing confident, bright, and romantic. The jury highlighted the strength of his voice and high-level vocal technique.

In episode 3, Saro Gevorgyan presented Menin Mahabbatym (My Love) in Armenian, giving the song a new sound.

During episode 4, he performed the Uzbek song Bor, emphasizing originality in style and stage presence.

Episode 5 became one of the most emotional episodes, dedicated to songs of the contestants’ nations. He chose the Armenian folk composition Es Kulam (I Shed Tears), expressing love for his homeland and the depth of Armenian musical tradition.

Photo credit: Jibek Joly

He performed Lose Control composition in episode 6. It was accompanied by a full theatrical production, again showing his unique style and connection with the audience.

In episode 7, Saro Gevorgyan sang the Kazakh folk song Kozinin moldirin-ai in a classic style. His heartfelt performance captivated viewers, and he noted his deep respect for Kazakh art, saying that through this song, he felt spiritually connected to Kazakh culture.

He returned in a modern image with River performing in his own style in episode 8.

In the semifinals, he sang in a duet with Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Marzhan Arapbayeva, performing the Armenian song Siro Nver.

Currently, the signer is getting ready for the Silk Way Star grand finale.

The Silk Way Star became the first Asian vocal competition to unite performers from 12 countries: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

The grand finale will take place this Saturday, November 22, on the Jibek Joly TV channel at 08:00 pm. It will be broadcast in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

The winner will be determined by a combined system: 50% by jury decision and 50% by online audience voting via silkwaystar.org.

Among the finalists of the Silk Way Star are:

• ALEM (Kazakhstan)

• Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

• Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

• Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

• Zhang Hexuan (China)

• Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

• Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

The Project Silk Way Star is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).