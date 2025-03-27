Shymkent launches new system for tourists

Shymkent is set to launch an innovative CityPass system. This new tourism product will give cardholders discounted access to a range of attractions, from ancient historical sites to modern entertainment centers.

"We aim to take Shymkent's tourism infrastructure to a whole new level. The new system will increase tourist flow and enhance the service quality for city guests. The project is set to launch in the upcoming season and has already generated significant interest among tour operators and independent travelers," said the city akimat.

The card can be purchased online or at a network of specialized sales points.



