Shymkent commissions 12 manufacturing projects with creation of 1,000 jobs

Recalling the Head of State’s task to boost the country’s manufacturing by 1.5fold and increase labor productivity, Syzdykbekov said that 12 out of 16 projects to the tune of 78.2 billion tenge, including 67.1 billion tenge in investments, have been launched this year. Over 1,000 jobs have been created.

One project that stands out is a Coca-Cola factory, with 27 billion tenge worth of investments in production of 262 million liters of soft drinks per year. 100 jobs were created at the facility. Another major investor is Wan Sheng Ceramic, which funneled 25.5 billion tenge in investment in a plant for production of ceramic tiles with a capacity of 13 million sq.m. per year and now employs 350 workers. Construction of the second stage set to begin next year is to add an additional 12.5 million sq.m. of tiles to the plant’s total annual capacity. 12 billion tenge worth of investments are set to be attracted and around 300 jobs are to be created, said Syzdykbekov.

The mayor went on to inform that Shymkent city’s economic growth has reached 12%. The city has also observed investments to rise by 9%, construction works by 27%, the total area of housing commissioned by 42%, trade volume by 19%, transport services by 26% and industrial output by 2%.