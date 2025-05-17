Shooting of historical series about Jochi wraps up in Kazakhstan

The announcement came as the film crew completed the series’ nighttime scenes on last days of shooting, being a key part of the series’ last emotional episode.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The historical series The Golden Empire is an international project, shot entirely in Kazakhstan and shedding new light on the history of the Golden Horde.

Started on February 14, 2025, the shooting was completed in 11.5 weeks in unique locations, including Kazakhfilm studio, Tamgaly-Tas Petroglyphs, the Nomad City, Kimasar and Suyktobe gorges,

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Golden Empire series was filmed by American-Turkish Karga Seven Pictures production company led by film director Emre Şahin. The company is famous for Rise of Empires: Ottoman and Testament: The Story of Moses, that made it to the top 10 most-watched series on Netflix in more than 90 countries. The series’ screenwriters include Emre Şahin, Claire Moorsom known for Outlaw King, and British historian Justin Pollard known for Vikings TV series.

To create the historically accurate series, a team of experts specializing in the history of the Golden Horde, consisting of experts from Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Great Britain, France, China and the US, was set up.

Phto credit: Kazinform

Around 700 specialists, of whom nearly 70% are Kazakhstani, were involved in the making of the series, working from Los Angeles, New York, Astana, Almaty and Istanbul. The decision was taken to set up an additional film crew led by a young Kazakhstan director to manage several locations.

350 actors were chosen from over 4,000 hopefuls who attended casting calls held in the US, GB, Mongolia and Central Asia. Nomad Stunts, who performed in Mulan (Disney), Marco Polo (Netflix), Vikings, The Last Duel and others, was responsible for fight choreography in the series.