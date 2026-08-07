Shipping groups urge UN and IMO to oppose transit tolls in Strait of Hormuz

In a joint open letter dated August 3 and addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, the organizations expressed concern over proposals to introduce charges for ships passing through the strategic waterway.

The signatories said seafarers have already faced heightened risks since the start of the regional conflict, with some injured and others losing their lives while working at sea. They stressed that protecting seafarers and preserving freedom of navigation must remain fundamental principles of international maritime governance.

The letter argues that compulsory transit charges, or service fees that effectively function as tolls, would mark a significant break from established international practice. The organizations warned that such a move could set a precedent that weakens the internationally recognized legal framework governing straits used for international navigation, making it more difficult to prevent similar measures elsewhere.

According to the signatories, additional costs imposed on maritime transport would ripple through global supply chains, contributing to higher energy prices, higher inflation, and greater economic uncertainty, with wider consequences for livelihoods around the world.

The organizations also urged that internationally recognized navigation rights should not become part of broader political negotiations as discussions on regional security and conflict resolution continue.

The letter concludes by reaffirming the groups’ readiness to work with the IMO and the United Nations to safeguard the legal principles governing international straits under international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that efforts to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz were nearing a breakthrough, with Iran announcing further progress in talks with Oman about a new maritime route through the strategic waterway.