The World Judo Championships have concluded in Baku, Azerbaijan, with Sherzod Davlatov delivering Kazakhstan’s best result by securing silver in the men’s under-60 kg weight category.

Another Kazakh judoka, Abylaikhan Zhubanazar, competed in the men’s under-81 kg division. He advanced to the bronze medal bout but lost to his opponent, finishing fifth overall.

The final day of the championships featured the mixed team competition, where Kazakhstan faced France in its opening match and suffered a 4-1 defeat.

Overall, Kazakhstan secured one silver medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli had claimed victory in the opening stage of the Tour de Kyushu in Japan, winning a bunch sprint in Fukuoka.