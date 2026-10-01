Sherzod Davlatov claims silver at World Judo Championships in Baku

Davlatov reached the final, where he faced Azerbaijan’s Ahmad Yusifov. The host nation’s judoka claimed victory in the decisive bout, leaving Davlatov with the silver medal.

The Kazakhstani judoka had a challenging route to the final, defeating several high-level opponents along the way.

In the semifinals, Davlatov overcame Japan’s Ryuju Nagayama, a world champion and bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In the quarterfinals, he defeated France’s Romain Valadier Picard, a world championship silver medalist.

Earlier in the tournament, Davlatov beat Pan American Games champion Mickel Augusto of Brazil in the round of 16. He also defeated Raoul Brillant Nganji of Burundi in the round of 32 and Loiq Kudbudinov of Tajikistan in the round of 64.

The World Judo Championships in Baku will run through October 12. A total of 622 judokas from 93 countries are competing at this year’s tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana's Matteo Malucelli won the final stage of Le Tour de Langkawi.