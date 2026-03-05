Shell Kazakhstan, Energy Ministry sign contract for geological exploration in Aktobe region

According to the ministry, the document was signed by Vice Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov, and Senior Vice President and Country Chair of Shell in Kazakhstan.

The contract aims at conducting seismological exploration, data collection, and technical evaluation in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

“The project will contribute to the formation of a long-term resource base of hydrocarbons, to strengthen the country’s energy security and boost sustainable economic growth,” said Yerlan Akbarov.

Senior Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan Suzanne Coogan said that the contract became “another confirmation of Shell’s commitment to long‑term cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

“Drawing on our global expertise and advanced technologies, we intend to continue contributing to geological exploration and the expansion of the country’s resource base,” she noted.

Zhanaturmys site covers an area of 1,377 square meters and is located in one of the promising oil and gas basins of Kazakhstan.

The work programme includes conducting 3D seismic surveys and potential drilling of a deep exploration well.

Given the scale and technical complexity of the project, the contract term has been set until 2032. The project will be implemented under the conditions of the improved model contract. Over the duration of the agreement, Shell will allocate no less than 100 million tenge to support socio-economic development of the region, where the site is located.