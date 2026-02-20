Sharp cold snap to -37°C expected in Kazakhstan in coming days

In most parts of the country, a cyclone and atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation.

Snow, sometimes heavy snow is expected in the northern and eastern regions, while southern regions will experience precipitation, mainly rain.

Gusty winds with blizzards are also forecast, along with icy road conditions and fog.

An anticyclone coming from the European part of Russia will spread into the western regions, which will lead to the cessation of precipitation and drop in temperatures.

In western regions, nighttime temperatures will drop to -10-22°C, in northern areas – to -17-25°C, and in southern regions – to 0-8°C.

A sharp decrease in temperatures to -25-37°C is forecast starting February 23 in the northwest, and from February 24 in the northern, eastern, and central parts of the country.