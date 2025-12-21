Sharp cold snap expected in Astana, residents urged to observe safety measures

Emergency services remind city residents of safety measures during the winter period.

The Astana Department for Emergency Situations urges residents to strictly observe safety precautions during adverse weather conditions, monitor storm warnings, and, if possible, refrain from long-distance travel.

Residents are advised to follow updates on storm warnings, worsening weather conditions, and possible road closures within the city via SMS alerts, online resources, and social media.

In addition, rescuers warn of the danger of going onto ice, which has not yet fully frozen during the winter period, and call on citizens to follow water safety rules.

It is also necessary to strictly comply with fire safety requirements in private residential areas, and in case of emergency, to call 112.