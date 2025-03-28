Shanghai records earliest temperature of 30 degrees in 92 years

According to CGTN, climate analyst Shi Jiawen noted that the unseasonable warmth stemmed from a collision between cold air shifting southward due to the La Nina phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific and warm currents pushed north by rising global temperatures. These opposing forces met over the Yangtze River Delta, leading to dramatic temperature fluctuations. The weather bureau also predicts a sharp cooldown for the city in the coming days.



Typically, the city’s first 30°C day arrives in late April or early May, with March appearances being rare. Data from the Xujiahui Observatory shows that in the past 150 years, March temperatures have only reached or exceeded 30°C twice — on 20 March 1933, and 31 March 1945.



Earlier, it was reported warm temperature has caused melting of ice in Kazakhstan’s Rudny.