Shakhmardan Yessenov Foundation introduces 2026 internship winners

At the first stage, the expert council selected 36 strong candidates based on their applications. This was followed by online interviews. In total, 196 applicants submitted their applications this year.

“We traditionally conduct both individual interviews and group interviews,” explains psychologist and trainer Elena Amreeva. “During individual interviews, it is still possible to present yourself better than you really are, but during group interviews—while completing joint tasks—candidates reveal themselves from unexpected sides. This selection stood out for the large number of strong candidates from the regions. Some of them were physicians striving to combine clinical practice with science. There were participants from Al-Farabi KazNU who consulted with previous winners. One participant who failed to pass last year spent a full year working on her mistakes. Although she did not receive a grant this time either, it is clear that she has changed significantly. Today she is a completely different person, and what matters most is that she herself sees this.”

During the interviews, experts assessed candidates’ ability to present their viewpoints with well-reasoned arguments, leadership skills, adaptability, ability to find non-standard solutions, professional qualities, self-criticism, flexibility, emotional intelligence, and politeness. So, who are the winners of 2026?

Amina Shaikym (26) is a research fellow at SDU University in Kaskelen. She aims to join a laboratory studying the use of artificial intelligence in education.

“I need to learn how to evaluate AI systems, study international standards, work with strong researchers, and see how infrastructure is built in successful projects. This internship will help me prepare for a PhD and bring modern practices back to Kazakhstan,” says Amina.

Adel Stoyanova from the village of Baidaly is studying pathology during her internship at Nazarbayev University.

“My current project focuses on the molecular mechanisms of HIV and HPV co-infection and their role in the development of oncological diseases. This topic is poorly studied in Kazakhstan. The research requires practical skills in working with high-throughput equipment. That is why I am going abroad,” she explains.

Musa Aliyev from Uralsk is the youngest winner and a third-year student at Nazarbayev University. His passion is engineering and robotics.

“I would like to study the design of humanoid robots, exoskeletons, and prosthetics created to assist people with special needs. My focus is on developing efficient actuators for these systems and their electronic design,” says Musa.

Daniil Gerasimov, a third-year student at Kozybayev University (Petropavlovsk), studies biotechnology.

“I want to learn applied bioinformatics methods for analyzing genomic data, as well as modern approaches to genetic engineering and molecular breeding. This knowledge is extremely important for the development of medicine,” he notes.

Timur Erlanov (21) plans to go to Japan.

“I want to work at the University of Tokyo on developing an indicator for quality control of amorphous pharmaceuticals and establish contacts with professors,” says Timur, who plans to apply there for a PhD program.

Murat Kozhanov from Karaganda is a research fellow at KSTU.

“I want to focus on applying AI in industry—specifically forecasting methods, optimization of production processes, and the creation of digital twins. This knowledge will help develop solutions to improve the efficiency of Kazakhstani enterprises,” he explains.

Ramazan Kazhdanbekov (22) from Baikonur plans to work on the synthesis of nanostructured materials during his internship.

“This is necessary to develop more advanced water and air monitoring systems, as well as to apply the acquired skills in wastewater treatment research in Kazakhstan,” Ramazan says.

Dimash Davletov from Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University aims to join a group of neurosurgeons working on Brain–Computer Interface (BCI) implantation. He wants to master brain-signal decoding systems. In 2024, Dimash was already a winner of the Yessenov Data Lab program.

Daut Nurlanov (20) from Aktobe will study AI systems designed for people with brain disorders during his internship. This is an important field that requires deep technical expertise.

Medet Dzhumadildaev (21) wants to learn how to determine the shortest routes in logistics—an application of graph theory and combinatorics, areas in which he has a strong interest.

The winners receive grants that fully cover expenses, including visas, travel, accommodation, and meals. All of them are currently searching for laboratories for their internships in 2026.

The Shakhmardan Yessenov Foundation competition has been held annually since 2013 and is open to students and researchers in technical and natural sciences. Over this period, more than 130 participants have completed internships in the USA, the UK, Japan, and other countries. The competition takes place every autumn. The Foundation is confident that these specialists will become the backbone of national science.

The grant recipients have already begun their preparations, fully aware of the responsibility they carry. An internship is not just a trip—it is a chance to bring cutting-edge technologies back home. The Foundation’s program continues to expand its geography, including the world’s leading research centers. Each participant has passed a rigorous selection process, proving that their ideas deserve recognition. Now they face work abroad, the results of which will be implemented in Kazakhstan. This marks a new stage of development for each of them.