Severe heart disease becomes common among young Kyrgyz citizens

He noted that World Heart Day is celebrated annually on September 29th in over 100 countries worldwide. The goal of the day is to unite efforts to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases, promote prevention, early detection, and treatment of heart disease.

In Kyrgyzstan, according to the National Statistical Committee, more than 52% of all deaths were related to heart disease. This figure has remained stable for 30 years. Heart disease is becoming more common among younger people, and severe heart conditions such as acute myocardial infarction and arrhythmia are becoming more common, leading to disability or death in young people, Sooronbaev said.

