Several US military aircraft crash in Kuwait; all crew survive

In a statement, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations. The crews were evacuated from the crash sites and transferred to a hospital for medical checks and necessary treatment. Their condition was reported as stable.

Al-Atwan said Kuwaiti authorities were coordinating directly with US forces regarding the circumstances of the incident and implementing joint technical procedures.

He added that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

بيان رقم 7



صرّح الناطق الرسمي باسم وزارة الدفاع بأنه في صباح هذا اليوم سقطت عدد من الطائرات الحربية الأمريكية، مؤكداً نجاة أطقمها بالكامل.



وأوضح أن الجهات المختصة باشرت فوراً إجراءات البحث والإنقاذ، حيث تم إخلاء الأطقم ونقلهم إلى المستشفى للاطمئنان على حالتهم الصحية وتقديم… pic.twitter.com/HYX3LGqEX1 — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) March 2, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported U.S. President Donald Trump said American forces have destroyed and sunk nine Iranian naval vessels and inflicted significant damage on Iran’s naval command structure amid escalating hostilities in the Gulf.