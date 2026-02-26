Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić arrives in Astana on official visit

The Serbian President was welcomed at the airport by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

During his official visit, President Vučić is to hold summit-level talks focusing on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and deepening cultural cooperation.

Serbia is a close and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Balkan Peninsula. Over the past three decades of diplomatic relations, the two nations have established friendly ties based on mutual respect, trust, and a mutually beneficial partnership.

In 2025, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Serbia grew by 7.6%, surpassing $107 million.

