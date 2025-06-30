Seoul hit by season's 1st heat wave advisory, tropical night

A heat wave advisory is issued when the day's highest sensible temperature is expected to remain at 33 C or above for two or more days.

Seoul's heat wave advisory comes 11 days later than that of last year.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) also issued the heat wave warning for about 20 regions nationwide, including Daegu, Gwangju, central Busan, western Ulsan, eastern Jeju Island, Gapyeong and Icheon of Gyeonggi Province and Gangneung of Gangwon Province, as of noon.

A heat wave warning is issued when the highest sensible temperature is expected to reach 35 C or higher for two or more consecutive days or when major damage is anticipated from the heat.

Seoul experienced its first tropical night of the season on Sunday, as the capital's nighttime low was 25.6 C, the KMA said. Seoul's tropical night was eight days later than last year's first tropical night that occurred on June 21.

A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when nighttime temperatures stay above 25 C from 6:01 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.

Many other regions nationwide, including the east coastal city of Gangneung and the southeastern cities of Daegu and Pohang, also saw tropical nights on Sunday, as temperatures did not drop significantly after sunset due to the continued influx of hot and humid southwest winds, the KMA said.

Temperatures will be higher than the 30-year average for the time being, the KMA said.

On Monday, the highest sensible temperatures ranged from 27 C to 35 C in most parts of the country and the daytime heat will not subside even after sunset.

Earlier, it was reported that over the past few weeks, heatwaves have hit several regions of the Northern Hemisphere, including parts of North America, Europe, and eastern Asia.