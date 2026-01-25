EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Senior Pentagon official to visit Japan, South Korea

    15:50, 25 January 2026

    Elbridge Colby, U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, will soon visit Japan and South Korea, the Defense Department said Saturday, Jiji Press reports.

    Senior Pentagon official to visit Japan, South Korea
    Photo credit: Eric Kayne/Stars and Stripes / Facebook

    The No. 3 Pentagon official will hold talks with senior government officials in both countries.

    The department said Colby will promote President Donald Trump's peace through strength initiative.
    Colby led the development of the 2026 National Defense Strategy released by the Trump administration on Friday.

    The strategy includes a call for all U.S. allies to increase their defense spending to 5 pct of their gross domestic product.

    Japan South Korea USA World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All