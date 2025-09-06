Senate Speaker: Culture of dialogue and accord is a key to overcoming global challenges

As Maulen Ashimbayev noted, today the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is one of the effective tools through which Kazakhstan contributes to security and stability in the international community.

“The Congress has already proved to be an effective international platform. Kazakhstan has been promoting this initiative for more than 20 years. Our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who stood at the origins of this forum, made a great contribution to its formation and development. Today, we can say that the Congress is a universally recognized, recognizable and respected platform. The main spiritual leaders of the modern world come here,” Ashimbayev said.

The VII Congress held in 2022 with the participation of key spiritual leaders of the modern world - Pope Francis (now deceased) and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, is remembered for its conceptual content and serious composition.