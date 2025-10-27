Secretary General of TURKPA Ramil Hasan met with the President of the Turkic Investment Fund

President Baghdad Amreyev extended his heartfelt congratulations to Secretary General Ramil Hasan and conveyed his best wishes for success in his future endeavors.

Secretary General expressed his gratitude to Mr. Amreyev for the warm reception of the TURKPA delegation at the headquarters of the Fund.

Photo credit: TURKPA

During the meeting, Mr. Amreyev briefed the TURKPA delegation on the mission and goals of the TIF. He emphasized the Fund’s role in strengthening economic cooperation and investment connectivity among the Turkic States, highlighting its commitment to supporting joint projects.

Mr. Hasan, in turn, underlined the importance of deepening collaboration between TURKPA and the TIF to ensure the alignment of economic and legislative initiatives.

The parties agreed to maintain close communication and explore concrete mechanisms of cooperation between the two organizations.

Secretary General was accompanied by his Deputies Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali.