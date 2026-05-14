Secretaries of SCO security councils meet in Bishkek

At the meeting with heads of delegations, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlined the main challenges currently facing SCO member states. Among them are rising geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts in the Middle East, as well as transnational threats including terrorism, separatism, extremism, illicit drug trafficking, and cyberattacks.

“Kyrgyzstan consistently advocates for political and diplomatic methods of regulation of international contradictions. Even the most complicated dialogue is preferable to an armed confrontation,” said Zhaparov.

The President of Kyrgyzstan outlined priority areas of joint work, including the strengthening of information exchange between special services, blocking channels of terrorism financing in the digital space and developing mechanisms of ‘soft’ response to crisis situations.

In turn, heads and representatives of the SCO states’ delegations shared views on pressing issues of regional and international security, highlighted the importance of further strengthening the cooperation in fighting modern challenges and threats, as well as expressed readiness for expanding cooperation within the SCO in the spirit of mutual trust and partnership.

The event is held as part of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship in the SCO.