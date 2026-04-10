Second phase of flooding in Kazakhstan revealed

According to him, the current flood situation remains stable, with the Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions under monitoring.

“At present, the peak is passing along the border of the Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, where critical levels have not been exceeded. In the Akmola region, all small rivers have already flowed into the main artery — the Esil River, which runs through the North Kazakhstan region and then into the Russian Federation,” he said.

At the same time, snow reserves in the mountainous areas of the East Kazakhstan region remain at 52%.

“The second phase of flooding is expected in mid-May or toward the end of May. Local authorities and civil protection services are working, and the situation is fully under control,” Zhilkaidarov added.

The speaker also noted that, according to Kazhydromet, snow currently remains only in mountainous areas of the East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four regions of Kazakhstan are at risk of floods and avalanches.