Second flood wave hits N Kazakhstan region

According to the regional branch of Kazhydromet, inflows from Akmola region have once again raised water levels in the Esil River. Over the past 24 hours, levels rose by 39 cm near Shoptikol in Gabit Musirepov district, 28 cm near Druzhba, and 24 cm near Toksan Bi, while in the Sergeyevka area the increase reached 15 cm and the reservoir itself rose by 8 cm.

According to specialists, the second wave is expected to peak at the hydrological post toward the end of April.

At the same time, water levels in the Esil River in Petropavlovsk have begun to decline, dropping by 6 cm over the past day.

As a result, traffic has been reopened on the KZ15-09 Petropavlovsk bypass between km 25 and km 30 for all types of vehicles.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a road in North Kazakhstan was closed after the Esil River overflowed.