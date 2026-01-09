Search continues for dozens feared trapped after landfill collapse in central Philippines

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said in a social media post that more than 100 workers were at the landfill when the structure gave way on Thursday afternoon.

As of early Friday, Archival said 12 people had been rescued, while one fatality had been confirmed. He identified the victim as a 22-year-old woman.

LOOK: Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed a landslide at the Binaliw landfill on Thursday, Jan. 8. The mayor said rescue teams are on site, with reports of people possibly trapped.



📸: Mayor Nestor Archival pic.twitter.com/azvt80dBEy — leo udtohan (@leoudtohanINQ) January 8, 2026

Rescue efforts were slowed by hazardous conditions at the site, said Joel Garganera, chair of the Cebu City Council committee on environment.

"The steel trusses are massive, the garbage is soft, and there is a constant risk of movement," Garganera told local reporters late Thursday. He also expressed a serious concern about toxic air, which could endanger anyone trapped for too long.

The landfill, located in the village of Binaliw, serves as a disposal site for waste from Cebu City and the nearby municipality of Consolacion.

As written before, at least 91 trapped after school building collapse in Indonesia last October.