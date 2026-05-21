Scorching heatwave sweeps eastern U.S.

The School District of Philadelphia shifted students in 57 schools to remote learning.

The National Weather Service said another day of record temperatures was expected from the Mid-Atlantic region to New England before a cold front brings rainfall later this week.

Record temperatures were registered on Tuesday in Portland, Maine, where temperatures reached 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius), and in Boston at 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.5 degrees Celsius).

Heatwave warnings remained in effect across parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

In New York City, officials opened cooling centres to help residents cope with the high temperatures.

Earlier, it was reported that thousands of people were evacuated in California due to wildfire spread.