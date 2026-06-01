Scorching heat and rains to batter Kazakhstan June 1
05:10, 1 June 2026
A storm alert was issued for 17 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Astana and Almaty on June 1, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Astana will brace for rain, thunderstorms, hail, and high wind.
Air temperature will rise as high as 35 degrees Celsius in Almaty.
Rain and thunderstorms are also forecast for Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhetysu, Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, Ulytau, Turkistan and Kostanay regions on Monday.
Rain, thunderstorms and hail are reported to grip North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan regions.
Sweltering temperatures are predicted to batter Abai region, while the high fire hazard remains in effect in East Kazakhstan.