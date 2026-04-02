EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Scorching heat and dust storms to batter Zhambyl region in April

    07:15, 2 April 2026

    Rains, dust storms and temperature swings are in store for Zhambyl region this April, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Scorching heat and dust storms to batter Zhambyl region in April
    Photo credit: freepik

    Average air temperature throughout the region will range between +10.4 degrees Celsius and +14.2 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above climate normals.

    The first decade will bring rains, thunderstorms and fog.

    Daytime air temperature will rise to +18…+23 degrees Celsius with thunderstorms, hail, and high wind predicted in mid-April. Dust storms are expected to sweep across the region.

    On April 20, mercury will soar up to +25…+30 degrees Celsius, locally +28…+33 degrees Celsius during the day. By the end of the month, the heat will ease, and daytime temperatures are expected to return to a more comfortable range of +18…+23 degrees Celsius.

    Zhambyl region Weather rains Fog Wind Regions Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All