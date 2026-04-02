Scorching heat and dust storms to batter Zhambyl region in April

Average air temperature throughout the region will range between +10.4 degrees Celsius and +14.2 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above climate normals.

The first decade will bring rains, thunderstorms and fog.

Daytime air temperature will rise to +18…+23 degrees Celsius with thunderstorms, hail, and high wind predicted in mid-April. Dust storms are expected to sweep across the region.

On April 20, mercury will soar up to +25…+30 degrees Celsius, locally +28…+33 degrees Celsius during the day. By the end of the month, the heat will ease, and daytime temperatures are expected to return to a more comfortable range of +18…+23 degrees Celsius.