Scorching heat and dust storms to batter Zhambyl region in April
Rains, dust storms and temperature swings are in store for Zhambyl region this April, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Average air temperature throughout the region will range between +10.4 degrees Celsius and +14.2 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above climate normals.
The first decade will bring rains, thunderstorms and fog.
Daytime air temperature will rise to +18…+23 degrees Celsius with thunderstorms, hail, and high wind predicted in mid-April. Dust storms are expected to sweep across the region.
On April 20, mercury will soar up to +25…+30 degrees Celsius, locally +28…+33 degrees Celsius during the day. By the end of the month, the heat will ease, and daytime temperatures are expected to return to a more comfortable range of +18…+23 degrees Celsius.