SCO regional center in Kyrgyzstan to support investments and international projects

Initiative led by Temir Sariev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan and current SCO Chairman as part of Kyrgyzstan’s 2025–2026 SCO Presidency priorities.

The center aims to unite businesses, investors, and government institutions to foster cooperation.

It will also support promising investment projects and infrastructure initiatives, promote trade and economic cooperation among SCO member states, facilitate partnerships for joint initiatives and provide expert and organizational support to businesses.

Meerim Kozhokmatova, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, has been appointed head of the center.

Earlier, an international conference titled "Central Asia — The Core of the SCO: A Space for Peace and Joint Development" took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.