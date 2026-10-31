Scientists rewrite human DNA inside the body for the first time

The treatment is part of a clinical trial for Wilson's disease, a rare genetic condition that causes copper to build up in the body. Without treatment, excess copper can damage the liver and nerves and cause problems with the brain.

Prime Medicine, a biotechnology company based in Massachusetts, announced earlier this month that it had treated the first participant in the trial.

The treatment uses a technique called prime editing, which can rewrite DNA more precisely than standard CRISPR methods. It aims to correct a faulty gene in liver cells, allowing the body to remove excess copper.

People with Wilson's disease currently need lifelong treatment with medicines that help remove excess copper. Prime editing could potentially offer a lasting solution through a single treatment.

The new approach also avoids removing a patient's cells, editing them in a laboratory and returning them to the body. This could make treatment faster and less expensive.

However, editing DNA directly inside the body presents challenges. Researchers cannot check whether the changes are correct before the treatment reaches the patient. They must also ensure that the editing tools reach the intended organs without affecting others.

The clinical trial will assess the treatment's safety and its ability to help patients. Prime Medicine expects to announce the first results in 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a chemical linked to the artificial sweetener sucralose caused DNA damage in laboratory experiments, raising concerns about its possible health effects.