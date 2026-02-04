Scientists identify mutation behind resistance to new schizophrenia treatments

The study, published in Genomic Psychiatry, reveals that an inherited change in the brain can completely block the function of the trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1), a receptor targeted by newer schizophrenia drugs making them ineffective, said a statement from Australia's Flinders University on Wednesday.

Whilst TAAR1-based therapies have emerged as a leading alternative medication for treating schizophrenia, people with this mutation are unlikely to benefit from them, said the study's principal investigator Pramod Nair, senior research fellow at Flinders University.

The study focused on a rare TAAR1 genetic variant, or mutation, known as C182F, which prevents the receptor from functioning by causing it to fold in on itself, blocking the site where drugs and natural molecules would normally bind.

"The receptor basically locks itself shut and even the best new drugs can't open it," Nair said, adding the team was surprised by how completely the mutation disabled the receptor, noting it did not just weaken but stopped responding altogether.

The mutation, though rare globally, is more common in South Asians, Nair said, stressing genetic screening before treatment.

The findings offer new clues into the causes of schizophrenia and highlight the need for personalized medicine, where treatment is tailored to a person's genetic makeup, the researchers said.

Schizophrenia affects about 23 million people worldwide. Current medicines mostly work by targeting dopamine, but they are not effective for everyone and can cause serious side effects.

Notably, a new study found that Ozempic and similar drugs may help people with schizophrenia reduce weight gain and improve blood sugar levels, lowering their risk of heart disease and diabetes.