Scientists find new way to sneak drugs into deadly brain tumors

One of the biggest challenges in treating brain diseases is the brain's natural protective barrier, which blocks most medicines from entering brain tissue. While this barrier helps protect the brain from harmful substances, it also prevents many promising drugs from reaching tumors.

In the study, researchers tested a technique that combines focused ultrasound with tiny bubbles injected into the bloodstream. The sound waves cause the bubbles to vibrate, temporarily opening the brain's protective barrier and allowing drugs to pass through. The team also used a specialized MRI method to measure exactly how much of the treatment reached the brain.

The experiments were carried out in healthy mice and mice with glioma, an aggressive type of brain tumor. Researchers tested particles of different sizes to determine which traveled most effectively after the barrier was opened.

They found that medium-sized particles reached healthy brain tissue more efficiently than either smaller or larger ones. Delivery increased by about 2.6 times for medium-sized particles before dropping again for the largest particles tested.

The ultrasound treatment also significantly improved delivery to brain tumors. The amount of one small contrast agent reaching tumors nearly doubled, while delivery of larger nanoparticles increased by 3.6 times after treatment.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that drug delivery to tumors was similar to delivery in healthy brain tissue, despite the abnormal blood vessels typically found in brain tumors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that money problems today could affect your brain in later life.