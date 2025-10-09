Scientists discover blood signature of chronic fatigue

Chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), is one of medicine’s most mysterious disorders. It leaves people exhausted even after rest, while doctors often struggle for years to make a clear diagnosis. The new study revealed that the disease leaves a unique epigenetic trace in the blood, one that can now be “read” with remarkable precision.

The new diagnostic technology, called EpiSwitch® CFS, was developed after scientists compared the 3D structure of DNA in blood samples from 47 severely ill patients and 61 healthy individuals. They found that in ME/CFS patients, genes responsible for immune and inflammatory responses are folded differently, creating a distinctive molecular pattern that serves as a biomarker for the condition.

Researchers paid special attention to interleukin-2 (IL-2), a key molecule that regulates T-cell activity in the immune system. IL-2 appears to act as a central hub for immune dysregulation in ME/CFS. Interestingly, the same pathways are targeted by drugs such as rituximab and glatiramer acetate, which are used to treat multiple sclerosis. This suggests that, in the future, some ME/CFS patients may benefit from personalized therapies tailored to their epigenetic profiles.

According to the authors, the test could not only enable earlier and more accurate diagnosis but also unlock a deeper understanding of the disease’s mechanisms, a goal medicine has been pursuing for decades. The Oxford team is now preparing for large-scale international trials to determine whether the test is equally effective in patients with milder forms of chronic fatigue syndrome.

