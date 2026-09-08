Scientists call for joint efforts to preserve nomadic heritage

The conference was held on September 3–4 at the Rukh Ordo Cultural and Ethnographic Center in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

It was organized by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan as part of the World Nomad Games scientific program.

Over 100 applications were received; 43 scholars attended in person, with 20 presenting remotely.

Participants included experts from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the UK, the USA, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, France, South Africa, and more.

Preservation of traditional music, epic storytelling, crafts, instruments, and oral traditions was in the spotlight of the event.

Those present emphasized heritage must remain living traditions, not confined to museums or archives and focused on the integration of digital archives, audio-video documentation, and AI tools with respect for cultural context and the rights of tradition bearers.

Notably, Japanese professor Miho Yamaji led a master class on the koto (13-string instrument), Chinese scholars Wang Jianxin and Li Fengyun presented the guqin zither, bamboo flutes, and the xun ocarina and Indian participant Manikat Rachana conducted a traditional dance workshop.

Following the conference, a Resolution was adopted to develop an international scientific platform for nomadic culture studies, create digital archives and databases, support outstanding traditional art practitioners, expand academic exchanges, summer schools, and joint projects, and promote cultural diplomacy through inter-institutional cooperation.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings.