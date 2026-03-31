Science funding should reach 1% of GRP by 2029, Kazakh PM

At today’s Government meeting, he charged the akimats to ensure the growth of science and innovation funding reaches at least 1% of Gross Regional Product (GRP) by 2029. He stressed the need to increase the share of innovative products up to 3% of GDP.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that innovation development has suffered from institutional fragmentation and lack of unified focus. Industrial enterprises, research organizations, and ministries have been working separately, which reduces efficiency.

He also stressed the need for systemic integration of applied research with economic processes, localization and modernization of production, and development of export-oriented technologies. He highlighted that innovation must contribute to industrial growth, not remain isolated ideas.