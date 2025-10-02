Schools and airport shut as Hurricane Imelda moves over Bermuda

The Category 2 hurricane struck late on Wednesday night with maximum sustained winds of 100mph (161km/h), according to the National Weather Service in Miami, Florida. The storm was located about 20 miles (32km) southwest of Bermuda, moving east-northeast as it passed directly over the island.

Imelda developed rapidly after forming as a tropical storm over the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon. It intensified into a hurricane on Monday night after tracking through the Bahamas and brushing Florida’s east coast, bringing heavy rainfall and triggering tropical storm warnings across the central and northwestern Bahamas.

Things are going downhill fast in Bermuda as CAT 2 Hurricane Imelda approaches. Might take a direct hit. Thinking of all of you there tonight. Video here coming in exclusive from MWP Lori Rye on site. pic.twitter.com/gtEhCSbq04 — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) October 1, 2025

Bermuda deployed 100 soldiers to secure infrastructure, clear roads and help at emergency shelters in advance of the hurricane’s arrival.

Local authorities closed public schools, government offices and the international airport on Wednesday as officials warned residents to prepare for dangerous conditions. Fifty-three people made use of emergency shelters, and 654 were left without power, Bermuda’s government said.

The hurricane centre also warned that Imelda would drop 50 to 100mm (2 to 4 inches) of rain across Bermuda and produce a dangerous storm surge that could unleash coastal flooding. Hundreds of customers lost power before Imelda made its closest approach.

From Hurricane #Imelda today. Strong winds create a streaking effect on the ocean surface. Was about 65 kts here so this is hurricane force. Eventually upgraded to Cat 2 during the mission. Should pack a decent punch to Bermuda tonight. pic.twitter.com/LvPrizKuzQ — Jeremy DeHart (@JeremyDeHartWX) October 1, 2025

Morning after #HurricaneImelda in #Bermuda. Still very windy out here on the north shore! No power, but thankfully no injuries or damage to our property 🇧🇲🌀🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sax3vg8mpu — Bobbi S (@Sportschickca) October 2, 2025

Earlier in the week, Imelda hit the northern Caribbean, triggering floods.

In eastern Cuba, more than 18,000 people were evacuated in Guantanamo province, while flooding and landslides cut off access to 17 communities housing more than 24,000 people in Santiago de Cuba. Two people died in Cuba, and one person remains missing in Haiti following heavy flooding.

Imelda comes just after Category 4 Hurricane Humberto withered away on Wednesday after passing west of Bermuda.