Schoolchildren from Uzbekistan claim prizes at Int’l Art Festival in Kazakhstan

The Suvoriylar Dance Ensemble at the Republican Specialized Boarding School of Choreography was awarded the Grand Prix.

The Guldasta Dance Ensemble, led by Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan Erkin Kahhorov and Gulandom Kuranbayeva, took second place.

Zayniddin Hikmatullayev, a student of the Republican Specialized Music School named after R. Glière, won the Grand Prix in musical direction.

This event was held jointly with the TURKSOY General Secretariat and the Akimat of the city in connection with the declaration of Aktau as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2025.

