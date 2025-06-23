SCAT Airlines announces flight delays and cancellations
09:06, 23 June 2025
Kazakhstan’s airline SCAT on Monday warned of possible flight delays, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakhstani airline is experiencing delays in flights en-route Almaty- Sharm El-Sheikh, Almaty-Antalya and Antalya-Almaty. It said that bird strikes are the main cause of flight delays.
The company also cancelled Astana-Doha flights due to the current international situation.
As reported previously, Air Astana canceled flights to the Middle East.