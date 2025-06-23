EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    SCAT Airlines announces flight delays and cancellations

    09:06, 23 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s airline SCAT on Monday warned of possible flight delays, Kazinform News Agency reports.  

    SCAT Airlines announces flight delays and cancellations
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    The Kazakhstani airline is experiencing delays in flights en-route Almaty- Sharm El-Sheikh, Almaty-Antalya and Antalya-Almaty. It said that bird strikes are the main cause of flight delays.

    The company also cancelled Astana-Doha flights due to the current international situation.

    As reported previously, Air Astana canceled flights to the Middle East. 

    Flights Air communication Middle East Transport
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All