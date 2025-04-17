Saudi date exports surpass SAR1.695bln

The data, sourced from the General Authority for Statistics, indicates that the Kingdom's date production volume exceeded 1.9 million tons in the same year, underscoring its substantial production capacity within the palm and date sector.

Saudi dates have achieved notable expansion across global markets, reaching consumers in 133 countries. The export value represents a 15.9% increase compared to 2023. The growth is attributed to sustained efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of Saudi dates and broadening their global marketing presence, highlighting the increasing importance of the palm and date sector in bolstering the national economy and diversifying revenue streams.

Since the 2016 launch of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which emphasizes the diversification of non-oil revenues, Saudi date exports have undergone a significant transformation. The value of the Kingdom's date exports has increased by 192.5% since 2016, reflecting a cumulative annual growth rate of 12.7%. The trajectory confirms the Kingdom's ongoing success in solidifying its position as a major date exporter in international markets and underscores the growing role of Saudi dates in enhancing global food security.

The achievement is a direct result of the continuous and significant support provided by the Kingdom's leadership for the palm and date sector, recognizing its fundamental importance to the nation's heritage and cultural identity. Furthermore, it is complemented by the integrated efforts between date producers, exporters, and government agencies to streamline export procedures and expand their reach in global markets through effective collaborations with the private sector.

