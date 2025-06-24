Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid joins IUCN Green List of Protected Areas

Saudi Arabia’s inclusion of Uruq Bani Ma’arid follows earlier Green List achievements, notably for the Ibex Protected Area and the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve. These milestones reflect sustained progress toward excellence in protected-area management.

Uruq Bani Ma’arid spans 12,765 square kilometers at the western edge of the Empty Quarter—the world’s largest continuous sand desert—harboring the greatest biodiversity in the Empty Quarter. In 2023, the landscape was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its outstanding natural value.

The IUCN Green List sets the global benchmark for effective and equitable protected-area management. To qualify, sites must demonstrate transparent governance, measurable conservation outcomes, and meaningful engagement with local stakeholders. Uruq Bani Ma’arid met these criteria through its integrated planning, resilient ecological monitoring, and habitat restoration programs.

Under the stewardship of the National Center for Wildlife, Uruq Bani Ma’arid has successfully implemented a breeding and reintroduction program for the endangered Arabian oryx.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Dr. Mohammad Qurban stated, “Uruq Bani Ma’arid exemplifies what science-guided conservation can achieve in extreme landscapes.

Its inclusion on the IUCN Green List reflects our dedication to protecting biodiversity and delivering real conservation impact at both national and global scales.”

He also added that this milestone supports Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the global 30x30 biodiversity target, protecting 30% of terrestrial and marine areas by 2030. It also aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, which integrates conservation as a core pillar of Vision 2030.

As reported previously, new endangered species have been featured in Kazakhstan's Red Book.